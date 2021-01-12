West Kingstown Resident Among 2020 UWI Valedictorians

Demion McTair, a resident of the West Kingstown constituency is one of the three valedictorians who will represent the Class of 2020 when the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona holds its historic virtual graduation ceremony this week.

According to the University of the West Indies, the virtual graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 14, and Friday, January 15, 2021, and will be streamed on all of the UWI’s platforms.

The Mona campus of the University of the West Indies is the largest, with a population of over 20,000 students.

McTair will deliver the valedictory speech during the afternoon ceremony on Thursday at around 5:00 p.m. He will represent the faculties of Humanities and Education, Science and Technology, Engineering, and the Institute of Gender and Development Studies.

The two other valedictorians that will be featured in the UWI Mona graduation ceremonies are Travis Rowe, who will represent the faculty of Social Sciences, and Dr Shemara Diedre Rhoden who will represent the faculty of Medical Sciences.

McTair pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Integrated Marketing Communication and obtained first honors.

Mr McTair was born and raised in Campden Park but currently lives in Great House Lowmans Hill.

He attended the Lowmans Leeward Anglican School and the Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School, formerly the Emmanuel High School Kingstown.

He then attended the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Mc Tair then started a career in radio broadcasting in 2010 at WEFM radio where he spent close to seven years.

He is known for community youth work, having organized several community initiatives in South Leeward and West Kingstown.

He is currently a lecturer of Communication Studies at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.