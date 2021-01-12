St Vincent And The Grenadines Tightens Travel Rules

St Vincent and the Grenadines has announced a series of new protocols for travelers marked by a new mandatory quarantine requirement.

All travelers from “high-risk” countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, must undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days in a Tourism Authority-approved quarantine hotel at their own cost.

All travelers must arrive with proof of a fully paid reservation — in other words, if you want to travel to St Vincent, you’ll need to plan for a stay at your hotel of at least two weeks.

So what does “quarantine hotel” mean?

Effectively it means travelers will have to remain at their hotel — with dozens of accommodations already approved for that purpose, from the luxe Mandarin Oriental, Canouan to the Palm Island resort, among others.

That is in addition to the country’s existing requirement of proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival n the country.

Travelers must also be retested a second time between day four and day seven of their quarantine.

The aim of the new measures is the “safe entry of travelers to St Vincent and the Grenadines in a manner that reduces the risk of the importation and subsequent transmission” of the virus in the country, according to a government statement.