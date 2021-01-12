St Lucia: Couple Found Dead Were ‘Really In Love’

St Lucia Times – A neighbour has told reporters that a couple whom police found dead at a Castries home, were really in love.

“I could say these people were really in love,” Paul Henry told reporters.

Henry described the two as having been ‘very nice people.’

But he was unaware of what transpired.

“You will have to leave that to the doctors and the police,” Henry declared.

He said the news of the deaths came as a shock.

Police Superintendent George Nicholas identified the couple as 65 year old Egyptiene Monlouis and her husband, Peter Anthony, 77.

Neighbour, Paul Henry said both were his friends.

He described the wife as having been a very jovial individual.

“She was a very nice lady and to hear that this has happened is very unfortunate – very unfortunate,” Henry lamented.

Henry described the husband as having been a very good friend.

“They were very nice people,” Henry explained.

He disclosed that the couple had six children.

“One died some time ago,” Henry told reporters.

Asked about rumours of tension in the couple’s relationship, Henry told reporters he had heard that things were ‘a bit rough’.

However the neighbour said he knows that the husband and wife were always together.

“People used to talk about these two people always stick together, always walking together. When you see her, you see him.”

Henry did not rule out the possibility that things could have turned ‘upside down’.

“I don’t know – I cannot tell,” he asserted.

Police say a pathologist is due to perform a post mortem examination on Wednesday.