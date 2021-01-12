Saint Lucia Updates COVID-19 Travel Bubble

Press Release:– Due to the continued transmission of COVID-19 in many countries globally and within the Caribbean Region, the Government of Saint Lucia has updated its original policy of September 22, 2020 based on the OECS Recommendations on the Reopening of Borders and implements the following:

-All incoming passengers (including persons from the Caribbean bubble) should present with a negative COVID-19 PCR test 7 days prior to travel.

All non-national arriving passengers from destinations outside the ‘bubble’ will be allocated at a COVID-19 approved accommodation site.

– All arriving passengers from destinations within the ‘bubble’ will be exempt from the 14 days of quarantine if presenting with a negative COVID-19 PCR test 7 days prior to travel.

– All arriving passengers from within the ‘bubble’ must have travelled directly (been in-transit for less than 24 hours) from a country within the bubble and have been in that country for at least 21 days.

– All arriving passengers from within the ‘bubble’ who have been in-transit in a country outside of the ‘bubble’ will be subjected to 14 days of quarantine.

– All returning nationals from destinations outside the “bubble’ will be subject to 14 days of quarantine.

As of January 12, 2021, the following countries/territories form a part of the Caribbean Bubble:

– Anguilla

– Antigua and Barbuda

– Dominica

– Grenada

– Montserrat

– Saint Kitts and Nevis

– Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Effective January 12, 2021, ALL persons from outside of this updated ‘Caribbean Bubble’ will be required to present with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result 7 days prior to travel AND complete a mandatory 14 days of quarantine.