Local COVID -19 Cases Surge To 124, Total Recorded 253

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 cases.

“All of the cases are nationals with no history of recent travel. One adult was detected during contact tracing. The other three cases were found during testing for travel exit screens,” a release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said.

There are now 124 local cases under investigation. One hundred and six persons have recovered and 147 remain active. A total of 253 cases of COVID 19 have been reported in St Vincent and the Grenadines. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

“The established public health interventions of detection, testing and quarantining or isolation continue aimed at containing and suppressing this outbreak. The increased testing associated with these interventions coupled with the increased exit screening required for travellers to Canada and the United Kingdom continues to be associated with a significant backlog of samples awaiting PCR processing.

“The addition overnight of 605 new samples has now resulted in more than 900 samples waiting to be done. The recent engagement of more staff is expected to allow for the processing of these outstanding tests in the next three days,” the release from NEMO said.