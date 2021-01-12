Dominica Arts Group Hosts First 360 Video Virtual Art Exhibition

WhoOosh!! 2 Virtual 360 Art Exhibition on January 16th, 2021 on its website Roseau, Dominica – The Waitukubuli Artist Association (WAA) will present theVirtual 360 Art Exhibition on January 16th, 2021 on its website www.kubuliarts.com . The show will feature 25 artists total, from Dominica, and from Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“We’re extremely excited to bring Dominica – and the world – this one-of-a-kind event,” said WAA president Lowell Royer. “People may have experienced virtual exhibitions before but nothing quite like this.”

Rather than host the exhibition in a purely virtual space as is typically done, WAA decided to film the exhibition using a 360 camera in the abandoned Roseau Anglican Church, creating an immersive experience that allows the audience to experience this real place, virtually.

“Just like in a video game, you’ll be able to look around in any direction, interact with objects and people, and of course examine the art up close.” said Michael Lees, who filmed and edited the show. “We’re really excited to share this experience.”

Dominican art lovers may remember the original WHoOosh! Exhibition which took place in the stadium in 2018. Like its predecessor this year’s exhibition is also themed around hurricanes, and features various artistic forms including photography, sculpture, painting and more. DEXIA, Do It Center, Cultural Division, ShopDM and SHAPE (The Society for Historic Architectural Preservation & Enhancement) are sponsoring the event. The exhibition aims to not only showcase artwork, but also raise awareness and appreciation for Dominica’s historic architecture, much of which was severely impacted by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

To attend, members of the public can RSVP at kubuliarts.com , which will also allow them to be notified of future WAA events, or conversely just visit the website on Jan 16. For more information on the show including the artist lineup, visit WAA's Facebook or Instagram profiles @kubuliarts.

The Waitukubuli Artist Association is Dominica’s premiere arts collective whose motto is “Elevating Creativity.” Their stated aim is to “enlighten and broaden minds” through art.