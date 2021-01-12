Democracy Is Better When Women Participate

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) is pleased to announce the establishment of CIWiL’s 5th National Chapter in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (CIWiL SVG). On 23 November, 2020 the following women were elected to the CIWiL SVG National Chapter Executive Committee:

Makini Barrow – Chairperson,

Alisa Alvis – Vice-Chairperson,

Ishcah St. Hilaire – Secretary/ Coordinator,

Shona Quammie – Treasurer and

Phylicia Alexander-Lavia – Public Relations Officer

CIWiL’s Board Coordinator, Nana Oye Hesse-Bayne welcomed the national chapter with the following remarks: “On behalf of the CIWL Board of Directors, I want to say congratulations to the new team. We are really looking forward to working with you and to seeing the transformational leadership changes that will take place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Regionally, we can work together to advance gender equality and to bridge the gap that we see in leadership across the Caribbean. Congratulations to the entire chapter who made it happen. We are pleased to welcome you to the family of CIWiL-ers.”

Women are 49.4% of the population and 50.% of the electorate. Before being elected to the Executive Committee, Chapter Chair, Makini Barrow and PRO Phylicia Alexander-Lavia released Public Service Announcements encouraging the women of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to vote in the November General Election, with the slogan, “Democracy is better when we participate.” The CIWiL SVG Chapter Executive and members will work to ensure women are represented in leadership position across all sectors in Saint Vincent the Grenadines.

Join the CIWiL St Vincent and the Grenadines National Chapter! The CIWiL SVG National Chapter invites women and allies interested in advancing women’s participation and representation in leadership and decision-making to join us. Women’s voices are vital to the democratic process, just and equitable societies and can result in a more sustainable future for all. With Chapters in seven different countries, CIWiL is committed to the realisation of gender equality in the Caribbean, by supporting transformational leadership, and increasing the number of women in leadership and decision making in the political space, civil life and the private sector.