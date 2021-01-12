Coronavirus: Should I start taking vitamin D?

Original Publication

There are mounting questions about whether vitamin D can help fight coronavirus.

What is the advice?

With more people staying indoors during the pandemic, some may have been deprived of vitamin D.

Normally, many of us get it by spending time outside. Our skin makes it when exposed to the sun.

The NHS says people should consider taking 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day if they are spending a lot of time indoors.

Before the pandemic, people in the UK were already advised to consider taking supplements from October to March.

Public Health England recommends vitamin D throughout the year if:

you are not often outdoors

you live in a care home

you usually wear clothes that cover up most of your skin when outside

People with dark skin may also not be getting enough, even if they spend time outdoors, and should consider an all-year-round supplement.

There is evidence that black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people have a higher risk of getting seriously ill with coronavirus.

Why do we need vitamin D?

Vitamin D is important for healthy bones, teeth and muscles. A lack of it can lead to a bone deformity illness called rickets in children, and a similar bone weakness condition called osteomalacia in adults.

There are also suggestions that vitamin D boosts the immune system and helps fight off infections.

Some studies suggest adequate vitamin D levels help when we have common colds and flu, for example. But evidence from research is inconsistent.

The Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) says studies on using vitamin D for treating or preventing chest infections showed insufficient evidence to recommend it for this.

Can it stop coronavirus?

A review of research by NICE suggests there is no evidence to support taking vitamin D supplements to specifically prevent or treat coronavirus.