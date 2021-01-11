SVG To Benefit As UK Helps Developing Countries With Vaccines

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The United Kingdom has mobilised US$1 billion from global donors to support vulnerable countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines access coronavirus vaccines.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday confirmed twenty-four (24) new COVID-19 cases, twenty-three (23) of which are nationals without a recent travel history.

The money is raised through COVAX Advance Market Commitment which brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need.

Reconciliation in the numbers has confirmed that there are one hundred and twenty (120) local cases being investigated.

The UK has pledged it will help distribute one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries including St Vincent which is IDA eligible.

Two hundred and forty-nine (249) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 11, 2020.

One hundred and six (106) persons have recovered and one hundred and forty-three (143) remain active.

All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

There are currently four (4) COVID-19 patients admitted for care. All of these adults are stable.