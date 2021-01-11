Sagicor Surprises New Moms With Gifts For The New Year

Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines: The Sagicor team visited the country’s main hospital, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on the second day of the new year to present packages to four blessed mothers who ushered in 2021 with their healthy babies.

Presentations were made to Zonelle Shortte and Zennisha Ollivierre who had the first and second babies for the year respectively. They were both healthy baby boys.

Two more presentations were made to Fredicia Codougan and Colisha Francois who delivered the first and second baby girls for 2021.

Both the parents and the hospital administration were delighted to receive Sagicor’s surprise visit and the accompanying welcome gifts. The care packages comprised of mostly baby-care items were well received by the doting parents.

The nurse in charge Sr. Veronica James, expressed her gratitude to Sagicor for the special contributions and said she looked forward to the insurer continuing this initiative in the years to come.

Stanley Browne, Agency Manager for Sagicor said, “My team and I were happy to bring in 2021 in a way that brought a moment of joy to these new mothers.

I’m grateful to Natasha and Renson, my team members who did not hesitate to ensure that these gifts were delivered very soon after New Year’s. We look forward to doing other acts of kindness like this as we traverse 2021.”

The presentations were made by Natasha Stapleton, Office Supervisor and Lead for the St. Vincent Activities Committee and Renson Rodriques, Sagicor Advisor and member of the Activities Committee.