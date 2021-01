The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the construction of a new concrete road in Langley Park, North Windward.

The project saw the construction of 318 feet of road, along with Slipper drains. In addition, BRAGSA constructed a 108 feet long Swale drain.

The project was carried out a cost of $98, 000. It was done over an eight weeks period.