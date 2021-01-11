Mirpuri Foundation – For a better world

The Mirpuri Foundation is a non-profit foundation set up in Portugal by the businessman and philanthropist Paulo Mirpuri as a vehicle to manage his family’s charitable donations and to support specific projects in aerospace, medical research, marine conservation, wildlife conservation and social responsibility.

In the context of its marine conservation programme, it is promoting a number of projects and initiatives related to ocean conservation, as well as events to consolidate these objectives in the future.

he voyage will represent the start of a more ambitious sailing project that will include sponsorship of a Portuguese team in a sailing event of global importance, such as the Volvo Ocean Race.

These projects thus introduce the numerous ocean-related initiatives that will be found in the future programme of the Mirpuri Foundation.

“In ocean sailing, we leave our safe harbour – land – and set out into the unknown, looking after ourselves for days, weeks and months on end. When difficulties arise (and during such a long voyage there are always more or less unexpected events), we can only rely on ourselves and on the commitment that survival requires from us.”

The symbolic value of this act – crossing an ocean, confronting the unknown, facing difficulties and arriving safely – is important to publicise the message of the Mirpuri Foundation, whose chairman does not hesitate to go far beyond his comfort zone to achieve the objectives set out for a greater good.

The Mirpuri Foundation is also synonymous with technology, research, investigation, training and innovation in its contribution to a better world, as expressed in its motto – “for a better world”.

Through partnerships with governments, entrepreneurs, communities and individuals, the Mirpuri Foundation supports a variety of projects in aerospace, medical research, ocean and marine conservation, wildlife conservation and social responsibility.

“Our work is based on science, our scope is international and our mission is to create a world in which people live and prosper in harmony with nature,” Mirpuri said.

“Leading by example is the best way to transform mentalities and to show that it is possible to adopt attitudes that make a difference – such as, for example, avoiding products and food that cause damage to the environment, using clean power, sailing or cycling, recycling!”

