Florida nurse used $420K in COVID aid on personal expenses

January 11, 2021 add comment

A South Florida nurse is charged with using over $400,000 in illegally obtained coronavirus relief funds for his own personal expenses, federal prosecutors said.

Giraldo Caraballo, 55, of Miami, received a Paycheck Protection Program loan and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan after allegedly submitting false information about his company, Professional Skills Inc., according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators said Caraballo falsely claimed he had 28 workers with an average monthly payroll of $168,000.

The nurse was charged with engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds and making false statements to a financial institution.

The Paycheck Protection Program, known as the PPP, has been a major component of the federal coronavirus aid that delivers forgivable loans to small businesses struggling from the pandemic.

