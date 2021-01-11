Florida nurse used $420K in COVID aid on personal expenses

A South Florida nurse is charged with using over $400,000 in illegally obtained coronavirus relief funds for his own personal expenses, federal prosecutors said.
Giraldo Caraballo, 55, of Miami, received a Paycheck Protection Program loan and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan after allegedly submitting false information about his company, Professional Skills Inc., according to a criminal complaint.
Investigators said Caraballo falsely claimed he had 28 workers with an average monthly payroll of $168,000.
The nurse was charged with engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds and making false statements to a financial institution.
The Paycheck Protection Program, known as the PPP, has been a major component of the federal coronavirus aid that delivers forgivable loans to small businesses struggling from the pandemic.
