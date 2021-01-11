News

Disruption to police emergency telephone lines

January 11, 2021 add comment

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to notify members of the public that its telecommunications department is currently experiencing some technical difficulties with incoming calls to telephone number 1-784-457-1211. This disruption has also affected the emergency lines.

Accordingly, the public is advised to call telephone number 1-784-456-2906 to contact the police.

Telecommunication Company FLOW is currently working to rectify the problem. We regret the inconvenience caused.

