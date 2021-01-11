DailyMail Makes Clarification To Article About Residents Evacuating SVG

From: MailOnline <no-reply@mailonline.com>

Enquiry: I am the Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. You published an article saying residents told to evacuate because of the volcano and stating ash was spewn. This is not true. The eruption is an effusive one where magma is slowly coming to the surface without any strong seismic signals. No ash has been thrown into the sky and no evacuation warning has been given. An orange alert means the situation can change within a short time frame but no evacuation has been ordered.

Daily Mail Apology

Dear Ms Forbes,

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ne ws/article-9104567/Residents- St-Vincent-Grenadines-told- evacuate-volcanoes-begin- spewing-ash.html

Thank you kindly for your email bringing this to our attention. I do apologise for the delay in replying to your concerns – this is due to the amount of correspondence which passes through this office, and I can assure you that no discourtesy was intended.

Our information was provided by major international news agencies and used in good faith.

On the day of publication, we were contacted by another reader expressing similar concerns about the content of the article, making the same points. We checked our sources and made the necessary clarifications, which I trust should meet with your approval.

We take accuracy seriously and thank you again for taking the time to write into us, it is appreciated.

Kind regards

Paul Hutchinson

Assistant Managing Editor (Complaints)

