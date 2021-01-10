News

Please Contribute To Nigel Blake Medical GoFundMe Account

January 10, 2021 add comment

My Name is Nigel Blake. I am 47 yrs old and last year I was diagnosed with Rectal Cancer and had to have major surgery to remove the tumour.

I have set up this page to help me financially as I still have a lot of medical bills outstanding and I now have to also pay for radiotherapy, chemotherapy, my medication and doctor visits. It is a huge burden on myself and my family and has been exacerbated by the current COVID -19 situation which has only made resources scarcer.

Any contributions would be greatly appreciated by myself and my family to help me get through this. God bless you all.

Contribute here

Recommended For You

SVG in high level of preparation as La Soufriere volcano erupts

International Accreditation Through Allied Health Care Service

Ban On Mass Gatherings From January 8,- January 15, 2021

New Opening Hours For The NLA

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.