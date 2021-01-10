Please Contribute To Nigel Blake Medical GoFundMe Account

My Name is Nigel Blake. I am 47 yrs old and last year I was diagnosed with Rectal Cancer and had to have major surgery to remove the tumour.

I have set up this page to help me financially as I still have a lot of medical bills outstanding and I now have to also pay for radiotherapy, chemotherapy, my medication and doctor visits. It is a huge burden on myself and my family and has been exacerbated by the current COVID -19 situation which has only made resources scarcer.

Any contributions would be greatly appreciated by myself and my family to help me get through this. God bless you all.

