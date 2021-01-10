Local COVID Cases In SVG Surge To 120

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW COVID-19 CASES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed twenty-four (24) new COVID-19 cases. One of the new cases is a nonnational who arrived from the UK on December 26, 2020 with a negative PCR test and tested positive during quarantine.

All of the other twenty-three (23) new cases are nationals without a recent travel history.

A detailed review of all of the positive cases reported over the last two (2) weeks has led to a minor revision of the total number of cases under investigation.

This reconciliation has confirmed that there are one hundred and twenty (120) local cases being investigated.

Two hundred and forty-nine (249) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 11, 2020. One hundred and six (106) persons have recovered and one hundred and forty-three (143) remain active.

All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

There are currently four (4) COVID-19 patients admitted for care. All of these adults are stable.