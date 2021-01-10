LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 11, JANUARY 10, 2021 8:00 PM
- Weather conditions did not allow for a reconnaissance flight on Saturday 9th January or Sunday 10th January 2021, however, analysis of footage collected from a drone flight over the volcano on Saturday 9th January indicate that the drone continues to grow.
- The dome that broke through the crater floor, on December 27, 2020, on the south-west perimeter of the existing dome, continues to grow within the crater of La Soufrière and has an ellipsoid shape with growth expanding in a westerly direction.
- Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.
- Two scientists from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) based at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO), Dr. Thomas Christopher and Dr. Adam Stinton, will join the current team here in St. Vincent later this week. They are expected to gather data from the dome and crater through temperature and photogrammetry measurements and gas measurements using a MultiGAS and spectrometer.
- The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is finalising helicopter support for the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) Team to install equipment and collect samples from the summit of the volcano.
- The SRC Team commenced installation of Seismic station in Owia today and will continue installation in Fancy and areas closer to the volcano during the course of this week.
- Installation of a GPS station at Georgetown was successful, with a total of three stations currently streaming data to SRC.
- The continuing hotspot anomaly being recorded by NASA FIRMS results from the presence of the new dome. Satellite imagery obtained through the Monitoring Unrest from Space (MOUNTS) Project indicate that the dome is detectable by orbiting earth satellites.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has suspended all face to face community meetings to update residents on the present state of La Soufriere Volcano until further notice due to the revised protocols for mass gathering implemented by the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO. Information to communities will be communicated virtually.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.
- NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.
- NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.