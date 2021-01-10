International Accreditation Through Allied Health Care Service

As of March 2020, Allied Health care Services began offering internationally accredited Certificate through EduQual. Allied health care services established in October 2016, offers Home assisted living Health care services and health care educational programs.

The CEO, Miss Cheri Seargeant states that she recognizes the need for international certification in the field of Health care and the necessity for trained geriatric caregivers and other fields of health care. She also stated that the health care industry is a fast-growing sector that requires trained individuals who can provide health care services adequately both locally and internationally.

The accredited courses now available through AHCS are Emergency Medical Response skills, Certificate in Home Health care, Phlebotomy Technician Skills and Laboratory Assistant. A total of 52 graduants has been issued and approved EduQual accredited certificates with 48 students in st vincent and 13 in Antigua and Barbuda.

EduQual is an umbrella body of the SQA, Scottish qualifying authority and falls as a part of the FAB Federation of awarding bodies. Based in Scotland, SQA works across the UK and internationally and works with government organizations, businesses, schools and individuals across the world.

Qualifications issued by EduQual are credit-rated for the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF), a globally-recognized national qualifications framework aligned to other recognized frameworks such as the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and the Ofqual Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF). These qualifications are recognized by universities, professional membership bodies and many other stakeholders in the UK and beyond.

Furthermore, EduQual is recognized as an awarding body by Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) as well as being a full member of the UK Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).

Holders of EduQual SCQF credit-rated Diplomas can ‘top-up’ to Degrees awarded by many British and international universities, such as University of South Wales, University of Northampton, Binary University of Business and Entrepreneurship (Malaysia) just to mention a few. EduQual learning centres are also in the United States, China, the UK and parts of Africa.

Miss Seargeant also states that although she is delighted to provide internationally accredited Certificates she recognizes the need for local accreditation. She continues to work diligently with the National Accreditation Board in seeking registration and subsequent accreditation.

A new round of Courses is scheduled to begin on the 18th of January at their office in Stoney Grounds. They can be contacted at 17845260691 or alliedcareservice@gmail.com