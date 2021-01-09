TRUMP BANNED ON MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA APPS

President Trump might have to resort to opening a MySpace account to be “online” — because the guy can’t get bandwidth anywhere else right now … not even on Shopify.

DT has been banned from a handful of social media apps and social networking websites well beyond Twitter and Facebook/Instagram — which booted him earlier this week after they say he used their platforms to incite a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Since then … even more companies have taken steps to keep their pages Trump-free, including some you never thought the Prez might use, be it posting or consuming.

Among those that’ve blocked/restricted Trump and/or Trump content — Pinterest (for #StoptheSteal items), Shopify (for MAGA and other related merch), Twitch (no more Trump live streams), Snapchat (gone is Trump’s account), Reddit (the r/The_Donald thread is dead) and even TikTok (which Trump was trying to ban himself, ironically enough).

Remember, Twitter pulled the plug permanently on Trump’s Twitter account — his go-to platform the past several years — citing further potential calls to violence, directly or indirectly … this after Trump’s 12-hour suspension expired, and he tweeted to his “patriots” yet again.

Twitter’s move to boot him for good also came after Facebook/Instagram did something similar … suspending his account indefinitely, at least until Biden‘s inauguration is done.

There is one place Trump could possibly turn to in order to get his voice on the Internet again — Parler (a social networking site/app that caters to the extreme right) is still open for business … but it too is at risk of getting blacklisted on mainstream app stores.