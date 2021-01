Indonesia officials said rescuers have found body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal after a plane crashed in the Java Sea.

The plane, a Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people, was on a 90-minute flight from Jakarta to the provincial capital on Borneo when it dropped off radar. The Indonesian navy says the co-ordinates have been found and given to all navy vessels in the area.

More to come

This is a breaking update.