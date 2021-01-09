Eight Month Baby Among St Lucia’s New COVID Cases

Press Release: On Friday January 8, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of twelve new cases of COVID-19.

This is from a total of 210 samples with 12 positives and 198 negatives.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to 395.

All twelve cases are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 8 months old to 47 years.

They are from the Castries, Gros-Islet, Micoud, Anse La Raye and Babonneau districts.

They were seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested for

COVID-19.

While awaiting receipt of their test results, they were placed in quarantine by a

health practitioner.

An epidemiology link has been established for ten of these cases.

Investigations are on-going by the contact tracing team to determine the possible existence of a link for the other two cases.

Arrangements have been made to place these individuals into isolation.

The Ministry of Health has reported a total of six recoveries for today, January 8, 2021.

This brings the total number of active cases presently in-country to 81.

Let us continue practising the infection prevention and control measures to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

Wash your hands often during the day using soap and flowing water

Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose

Maintain a distance of six feet from others

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care at the closest community respiratory clinic

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.