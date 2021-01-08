World

Trudeau says riot in Washington was incited by Trump

January 8, 2021 add comment

(CBC.CA) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today this week’s attack on Capitol Hill was a “shocking” event that was incited by President Donald Trump.

“What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current president and other politicians,” he said during an address outside his residence at Rideau Cottage.

“As shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening as that event remains, we have also seen this week that democracy is resilient in America, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence has no place in our societies, and extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.”

Trudeau said the event underscores the fact that democracy is not “automatic.”

More to come …

