Taiwan 2021 ICDF Scholarship Is Now Open For St Vincent

January 8, 2021 add comment

2021 TaiwanICDF Scholarship is open for Vincentian applications from January 1 to March 15, 2021.

The TaiwanICDF scholarship programmes provide opportunities for young talented Vincentians to study in Taiwan for Bachelor, Master or PhD degrees.

A briefing will be held by the Embassy in February 2021. The briefing date to be announced soon.

Notice: Any questions please email: vct@mofa.gov.tw or contact 456-2431 for a consultation. We seek your understanding and cooperation if any inconvenience caused.

Check the website for more details: https://reurl.cc/kVNnKK

ICDF Online Application System: https://reurl.cc/pmnael

Guidebook & Overview of the Programmes: https://reurl.cc/dVzQZz

