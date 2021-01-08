Taiwan 2021 ICDF Scholarship Is Now Open For St Vincent

2021 TaiwanICDF Scholarship is open for Vincentian applications from January 1 to March 15, 2021.
The TaiwanICDF scholarship programmes provide opportunities for young talented Vincentians to study in Taiwan for Bachelor, Master or PhD degrees.
A briefing will be held by the Embassy in February 2021. The briefing date to be announced soon.
Notice: Any questions please email: vct@mofa.gov.tw or contact 456-2431 for a consultation. We seek your understanding and cooperation if any inconvenience caused.
Check the website for more details: https://reurl.cc/kVNnKK
ICDF Online Application System: https://reurl.cc/pmnael
Guidebook & Overview of the Programmes: https://reurl.cc/dVzQZz