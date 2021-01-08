National

Suspension Of Worship Services In All Seventh-Day Adventist Churches

January 8, 2021 add comment

Consequent on the increase of the number of imported and local cases testing positive for COVID-19 and upon the revision of the Ministry of Health’s protocols, limiting indoor gatherings to no more than 10 persons, the SVG Mission of Seventh-day Adventists has taken the decision to suspend all corporate worship services in all affiliate churches, effective January 9th 2021 and until further notice.

We encourage and urge all Church Members and the general public to tune in to the virtual live stream of divine service from the Mt Moriah, Calder, Richland Park, Paradise (Vermont) or Fountain churches commencing tomorrow at 10:00 am. Further, members have the option to follow services on HOPE channel on Cable TV channel 139 or on 3ABN, channel 182.

We give thanks to God that up to the present time there have not been any COVID-19 related deaths in SVG.

As responsible citizens and church members, it behoves everyone of us to be vigilent in our efforts and to be our brother’s keeper as we endeavour as much as possible to mitigate against this existential threat of further local spread, to safeguard our health and protect one another from this deadly virus.

Recommended For You

Churches To Make New Arrangements For Services

Cancellation Of 2020 Nine Mornings Prize Giving Ceremony

Persons With Flu Like Symptoms Should Check The Nearest Clinic

Taiwan 2021 ICDF Scholarship Is Now Open For St Vincent

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.