St Vincent Government Minister Test Positive For COVID-19

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says one of his cabinet ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. Gonsalves told News784 that all members have been tested.

He told News784 on Friday night that all other cabinet members test returned a negative result, however, Dr Orande Brewster results returned positive.

On Thursday Health Minister St Clair Prince was ordered into a 5-day Quarantine along with the country’s Chief Medical Officer.

Gonsalves told News784 that Brewster was not present at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. Brewster is the Member of Parliament for Central Leeward

Two health care workers in St Vincent have tested positive for COVID-19. This information was made public by the CMO, Dr Simone Keizar – Beache, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Police Colin John and Deputy Commissioner of Police Frankie Joseph joined five other police officers in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19.

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday confirmed fifty-five (55) new COVID-I9 cases. (3) cases are non-nationals who arrived on the island between December 31, 2020, and January 2021 with negative PCR test results and subsequently tested positive during the quarantine.

Fifty-two (52) of the new cases are nationals without recent travel history, bringing the total number of local cases under investigation to eighty (8O).