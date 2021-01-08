World

President Trump says he will not attend the inauguration

(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trump said Friday he won’t attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden after his supporters mounted a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

With pressure mounting in Congress for the president to be removed from office and top administration officials resigning over the assault on the Capitol, Trump posted a video Thursday evening in which he conceded Biden would be inaugurated and pledged “a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

They were his most conciliatory remarks since his re-election defeat.

The last living U.S. president not to attend his successor’s inauguration was Richard Nixon, who resigned due to the Watergate scandal and left Washington, D.C., before Gerald Ford took the oath of office.
The last president to miss a regularly scheduled inauguration following an election was Woodrow Wilson, who skipped Warren G. Harding’s 1921 ceremony due to health concerns.

