Nurse Catches COVID 3 Weeks After Having First Vaccine

(THESUN) – A NURSE has contracted Covid-19 just three weeks after having her first vaccine dose, it has been revealed.

It comes as experts warn that vaccines can take weeks to build immunity, adding people must continue to be careful and follow the rules after having the jab.

There are two vaccines currently being rolled out across the UK, the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and the calls from experts come after an NHS nurse working for the Hywel Dda University Health Board in Wales said she caught the virus while waiting for her second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Professor Tim Spector, who heads up the ZOE Symptom Tracker App study said junior NHS staff members have reported getting the virus after receiving the jab.

Posting to Twitter he said: “We are getting reports of reinfections, some soon after vaccination, ‘I’m a junior doctor and have had Covid twice the last one five days post vaccination…’.

“Remember vaccinations take several weeks to have a preventive effect so keep alert and keep logging!”

While immunity takes time to build, it is also possible that you can catch the virus immediately prior to having the jab without knowing.

All the vaccines approved have been found effective at preventing severe cases of Covid-19, but scientists will not know for some time whether they stop people catching the bug in the first place.

That’s because a vaccine has to be given to a large proportion of a population before it is possible to assess how effective it is at stopping transmission.

So, given the incubation period for Sars-Cov-2 – the virus that causes the disease, Covid-19 – can be around 10 days, it’s possible a person will still fall ill and test positive after having the jab.

No vaccines are 100 per cent effective and the Pfizer jab, the first to be rolled out across the UK, offers up to 95 per cent protection against Covid for both doses, while one dose gives 90 per cent protection.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab gives 70 per cent effectiveness after one dosage, two doses gives 90 per cent protection.

The Moderna jab, which was approved for use today, is 94 per cent effective.

‘FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY’

Speaking to the BBC, the nurse in Wales who caught Covid after the vaccine said she felt “angry and heartbroken”.

She said: “It gave me peace of mind. It made me feel safer and that I was doing the right thing for my family… but it gives a false sense of security.”

The nurse claims she was told that it would take ten days for her to get protection from the virus after receiving the jab.

It wasn’t until three weeks after she had the jab that she said she started to feel unwell with coronavirus symptoms.

The nurse said she had a high temperature, had been breathless and had a bad cough.

The NHS states that the three main symptoms of Covid-19 are a new persistent cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste and smell (anosmia).

If you have any of these symptoms then you should get a test and isolate.