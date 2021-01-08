New Opening Hours For The NLA

Effective Monday, January 11, 2021, the opening hours at the National Lotteries Authority headquarters in Paul’s Avenue will be from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will continue to be observed during our hours of operation.

Ticket sales at the discretion of our agents will continue at their locations and will close at the below regular times.

Super 6 – 6:45 PM

Lotto 8.00 PM

Play 4 8.00 PM

3D -8:00 PM

We thank the general public for the continued support as we all work together to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.