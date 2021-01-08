Local COVID Cases In SVG Surge To 80, Gatherings Limited To 10

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday confirmed fifty-five (55) new COVID-I9 cases. (3) cases are non-nationals who arrived on the island between December 31, 2020, and January 2021 with negative PCR test results and subsequently tested positive during the quarantine.

Fifty-two (52) of the new cases are nationals without recent travel history, bringing the total number of local cases under investigation to eighty (8O).

There are currently five (5) distinct clusters to which most cases can be linked. Contact tracing, further linking and testing related to all of these local clusters are ongoing.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded two hundred and four (204) cases of COVID-19. One hundred and two (I 02) persons have recovered and one hundred and two (102) remain active.

The protocol for mass gatherings has been raised and effective today January 8 2021, indoor gatherings must be limited to ten (10) persons and outdoor gatherings to twenty (20).

Additionally, public transportation vehicles will be required to limit the number of passengers to six (6) less than the number of passengers they are licensed to carry.

As a result, an eighteen (18) seater van should only carry 12 passengers, a twenty-two (22) seater, sixteen (16) and a twenty-eight (28) seater, twenty-two (22) passengers.

Protocol for entry of travellers to St Vincent and the Grenadines has also been revised and effective Monday 11, January 2021, all travellers from high-risk countries must stay fourteen (14) days in a quarantine facility.

Travellers from a medium risk country must stay seven (7)days in a similar facility. The public is strongly urged to continue to wear a facial covering, sanitize hands regularly and maintain physical distancing as far as possible.