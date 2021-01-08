LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 10, JANUARY 8, 2021 8:00 PM
- The dome that broke through the crater floor, on December 27, 2020, on the south-west perimeter of the existing dome, continues to grow within the crater of La Soufrière and has an ellipsoid shape with growth expanding in a westerly direction.
- The SRC Team spent the day preparing equipment for deployment. The Team also did visual observation of the mountain, which included observation of the emission of gas, taking still photos and videos, as these will help to determine the location to place instruments to monitor the flow of gas.
- A reconnaissance mission to Fancy and Owia to identify suitable locations for the installation of additional seismic stations was done today.
- Seismic data from the Wallibou station is now streaming into the Seismic Research Centre (SRC).
- A webcam providing live feed was installed on January 3, 2021, at the Belmont Observatory. A second camera, at Georgetown, was successfully installed and Camera and weather station installations, at the summit, are still being pursued.
- In preparation for the installation of stations at the summit, seismic and ground deformation monitoring equipment are being mobilised to Georgetown to facilitate easier movement of equipment for deployment to the sites identified on the volcano.
- The alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) met with residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding communities at on Thursday 7th January, 2021 at the Sandy Bay Government School to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufrière Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.
- The Community Meeting slated to take place on Saturday 9th January 2021 at the Georgetown Secondary School at 3:00 p.m. has been cancelled due to the revised protocols for mass gathering implemented by the Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).
- The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.
- NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.
- NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.