Cancellation of all NEMO’s Volcano Sensitization Community Meetings

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has raised the protocol for mass gatherings effective today January 8 2021, indoor gatherings must be limited to ten (10) persons and outdoor gatherings to twenty (20).

As a result of this all the volcano sensitization community meetings to be held by the National Emergency Management Organisation have been cancelled until further notice.

The Community Meeting to be held on Saturday 9th January, 2021 at Georgetown, as it has been cancelled.