La Soufrière Updates

Cancellation of all NEMO’s Volcano Sensitization Community Meetings

January 8, 2021 add comment

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has raised the protocol for mass gatherings effective today January 8 2021, indoor gatherings must be limited to ten (10) persons and outdoor gatherings to twenty (20).

As a result of this all the volcano sensitization community meetings to be held by the National Emergency Management Organisation have been cancelled until further notice.

The Community Meeting to be held on Saturday 9th January, 2021 at Georgetown, as it has been cancelled.

Recommended For You

LA SOUFRIERE VOLCANO ST VINCENT- BULLETIN # 9

Sulphur Smell From Volcano Will Linger For A Sustained Period

UPDATE: New Dome At La Soufriere Volcano Getting Bigger

Equipment To Be Installed At Wallilabou Station On Tuesday

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.