Cancellation Of 2020 Nine Mornings Prize Giving Ceremony

All community groups, organizations and individuals involved in the 2020 Nine Mornings festivities are asked to note that the annual prize ceremony scheduled for this Saturday 9th January at the Peace memorial Hall, has been cancelled in keeping with the new protocols for public gatherings issued by the National Emergency Management Organization.

All concerned are further advised that prizes won during the season for all competitions, can be collected at the office of the Department of Culture located in the Methodist Building on Sharpe Street, Kingstown from Monday 11th January between the hours of 8.00 am and 4.15 pm

Please note that persons visiting the Department of Culture must comply with all relevant health protocols including the wearing of face coverings.

The SVG Nine Mornings Committee thanks everyone including the general public for their participation and support of the 2020 Nine Mornings festivities in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The committee wishes all a bright and prosperous New Year and to be safe.