The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the construction of a new concrete road in Park Hill, North Central Windward.

The project saw the upgrade of a failed asphalt roadway at Dr Smith’s entrance to a new concrete roadway.

A three hundred and seventy (370) feet long road was constructed, along with a Slipper drain.

The project was carried out a cost of $86,000. It was done over a six weeks period.