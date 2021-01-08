Caribbean

86yro Woman Is Dominica’s First Murder Victim For 2021

January 8, 2021 add comment

Seven days into 2021, Dominica has recorded its first homicide which occurred in the community of Woodford Hill.

According to information received, the victim is an 86-year-old woman from Grandbay who resided in Woodford Hill whilst the alleged suspect is her common-law partner, a male individual from the community of Marigot who resides in Woodford Hill.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on January 7, 2021, about 8:15 p.m at the couple’s place of dwelling.

The suspect is currently in police custody while the investigation continues.

Dominica News Online

