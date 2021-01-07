Weather Outlook 7th January 2021 (6 pm)

Weak unstable conditions linger across our islands and a few showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight, becoming isolated during Friday. Friday night/early Saturday, moisture trailing a mid-level trough could move across our islands with scattered showers.

The Atlantic High-Pressure System is expected to rebuild across our islands during Sunday, bringing occasional cloud patches with showers.

Moderate to occasionally fresh (‘~25 – 40 km/h) north-easterly trades across our islands could decrease temporarily during Saturday with an easterly flow. By night-fall, gradually increase with north-easterly direction is expected, becoming fresh to occasionally strong by late Sunday.

Moderate (1.5 – 2.0 m) sea-conditions, with north-easterly sea-swells across SVG could temporarily become slight (near 1.2 m) on western coasts late Friday into early Saturday, gradually rising across SVG and nearing 1.8 m on western coasts and 2.5 m on eastern coasts during Sunday…Small craft-operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds.