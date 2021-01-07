Caribbean

Trinidad: Intruder killed with own gun

January 7, 2021

(Trinidad Express) – A suspected intruder was killed during a home invasion in Freeport on Sunday —with his own firearm. The deceased is yet to be identified, police said.

The homeowner told police he awoke when he heard noises on his premises and, as he exited his bedroom, he was confronted by a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hoodie and mask.

The homeowner said he ran back into his bedroom, and the intruder attempted to follow him. The man told police he slammed the door on the intruder’s hand, and a firearm fell to the floor.

He said he grabbed the firearm, opened the door and discharged several shots at the intruder.

As the intruder collapsed, the man ran to the neighbour’s house and alerted them, and police were contacted.

Officers of the Freeport Police Station, Chaguanas CID and Central Division Task Force Responded.

