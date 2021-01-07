Statement By CARICOM Chairman, Dr. Keith Rowley, US situation

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply saddened and concerned at the unprecedented scenes that unfolded at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, USA, during the certification of the votes of the presidential elections by the US Congress.

The storming of the US Congress was a gross affront to democracy and the rule of law in a country which has been viewed as a leading light of representative governance the world over.

CARICOM looks forward to the restoration of order and the continuation of the process of transfer of power in a peaceful manner.