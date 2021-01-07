St Vincent Prepares To Roll Out COVAX Vaccines

Plans are on the way for the procurement of the Covax vaccine to be used to treat COVID-19 here.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Simone Keizer-Beache at the virtual press conference on Tuesday 5th January 2021 hosted by officials of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment at the Ministry’s conference room.

Dr. Keizer Beache said “the vaccine would be made available to us in the first quarter,” adding that assistance will be provided through the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

According to the CMO Covax which has the largest portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines will be utilised here, she, however, indicated that the exact vaccine that will be obtained for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not yet been determined. She noted though that Covax permits access to almost all the vaccines that are available.

The CMO disclosed that the government is requesting sufficient vaccines to immunize 70,000 Vincentians and added that under the Covax facility the intention is that “sufficient vaccines for 20,000 Vincentians be given free of cost.”

Preparations are being made for the storage of these vaccines locally.

Covax was launched by the World Health Organisation in April 2020 and is a global solution towards the fight against COVID-19.