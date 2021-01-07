Schools Across SVG Will Move To Online Education From Monday

Schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines starting Monday will be employing online education. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday.

“Some schools have been doing it already, the online, online education, online teaching.”

Gonsalves said the distribution of tablets to the students and educators is an ongoing process.

“We have given out to students from community college right down to the secondary school, to grade 6 in the primary schools, and also to the teachers,” Gonsalves said.

Minister of Health Jimmy Prince on Tuesday said in discussions with the Ministry of Education, officials had indicated that the closure of all schools would be reviewed on the advice from the Ministry of Health.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded one hundred and forty-nine (149) cases of COVID-19. One hundred (100) persons have recovered, and forty-nine (49) remain active. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

The Chief Medical Officer has disclosed that the government is requesting sufficient vaccines to immunize 70,000 Vincentians and added that under the Covax facility the intention is that “sufficient vaccines for 20,000 Vincentians be given free of cost.”