Martinique Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

The first Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Thursday, December 7 in Martinique. On the island, Jérôme Viguier, the director-general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) was the first to receive the sting.

vaccination against Covid-19 started well today at the University Hospital of Martinique. As announced in today’s edition (Thursday, January 7), started well today at the University Hospital of Martinique. About 20 patients, exclusively health professionals,are affected by the first injunctions.

To set an example, Jérôme Viguier, the regional director of the Martinique Regional Health Agency, was the first to receive.



“I have chosen to initiate this vaccination in order to encourage health professionals, those over the age of 50, to do so as well,” he said on Thursday.



The first coronavirus vaccination centre is located at the University Hospital of Martinique.

