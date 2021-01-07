LA SOUFRIERE VOLCANO ST VINCENT- BULLETIN # 9

LA SOUFRIERE BULLETIN # 9, JANUARY 7, 2021 1:00 PM

Vincentian Geologist Prof. Richard Robertson, leader of the Team from the Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus (UWI-SRC) briefed Cabinet on the current status of the La Soufriere Volcano on Wednesday 6thJanuary, 2021.

The SRC Team conducted a successful reconnaissance of the La Soufriere Volcano on board the French Helicopter on Wednesday 6thJanuary, 2021 through an arrangement between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of France, through the Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean States, to Barbados and the OECS in Saint Lucia. The second planned reconnaissance on that day on board the Regional Security System (RSS) Aircraft was cancelled due to the presence of heavy cloud cover when the aircraft arrived.

Alert level remains at Orange. The volcano continues to exude magma on the surface, steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory and the new dome also continues to increase in size. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will be meeting with residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding communities at 3:00 p.m. today at the Sandy Bay Government School to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

On Saturday 9thJanuary 2021, NEMO will meet with residents of Georgetown and surrounding areas at the Georgetown Secondary School at 3:00 p.m. to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere

Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.