The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the construction of a new concrete road in Villa Flat, East St. George.

The project which was done in two phases, saw the construction of 742 feet of road, along with a 20 feet Swale drain and a 96 feet Box drain.

In addition, BRAGSA constructed a 711 feet long Box drain. The project was carried out a cost of $226, 000.

It was done over a fourteen weeks period.