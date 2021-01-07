Antiguan Judge To Become US District Chief Judge

An Antiguan-born Judge is set to become the first black Chief judge for the Eastern District of New York.

Following the departure of her predecessor, Judge Margo K. Brodie will soon be taking on the duty of a U.S. District Chief Judge.

Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. announced on Tuesday that the current Chief Judge, Roslynn Mauskopf, of the Eastern District of New York will leave Brooklyn to become director of the

Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on February 1.

Judge Margo K. Brodie will then be promoted in the position and become the eastern district’s first black Chief judge.

Judge Brodie was Born 1966 in St. John`s, Antigua.

She was nominated by Barack Obama 2011 to a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. She was confirmed a United States District Judge in 2012.

Antigua News Room