Zara Holland Fined For COVID-19 Breach In Barbados

Barbados Today:- British reality TV star Zara Holland was Wednesday morning fined $12,000 for breaching coronavirus quarantine when she appeared at the District “D” Magistrates Court.

Holland pleaded guilty to breaching COVID-19 Directive No.4 by leaving Sugar Bay Hotel where she was staying pending the results of her COVID-19 test without a reasonable explanation.

Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes ordered her to pay the fine in seven days.

If Holland fails to pay the fine, she will spend the next nine months in prison.

Holland, 26, is currently out on $20,000 bail with a surety to guarantee that the fine is paid.

The former Love Island star was stopped at the Grantley Adams International Airport on December 29 attempting to skip the island before her test results came through.