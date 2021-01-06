Tourism Minister Statement On Passing Of Gordon “Butch” Stewart

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: Gordon “Butch” Stewart was a quintessential Caribbean man. He had an eye for business, particularly in the Hospitality Industry.

He was a visionary and marketing genius who brought thousands of people to the Caribbean region through his Sandals brand. Undoubtedly, he has left a mark on the region’s tourism industry.

We look forward to the continued working relationship with his Sandals team, as they commence work during the year on their Beaches Resort brand in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

We are certain they will build on his legacy and brand their Beaches, St. Vincent, with his signature flair and style.

On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, we extend our condolences to his immediate family and by extension, the Sandals family.

Hon. Carlos James, Esq.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation,

Sustainable Development and Culture