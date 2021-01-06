National

SVG Health Minister And CMO Advised To Quarantine

January 6, 2021 add comment

The Minister, Permanent Secretary, Chief Medical Officer and two members of the administrative staff of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment have been advised, out of an abundance of caution, to quarantine for a period of five (5) days ending Saturday, January 9, 2021.

This advice is based on contact tracing initiated during the evening of Tuesday, January 5, after the receipt of a positive COVID-19 PCR result by a relative of a MOHWE staff member.

The Minister and the four officers of the MOHWE, having been in close contact with the positive individual six (6) days previously, were tested during the evening of January 5 and found to be negative for COVID-19.

However, as per protocol for persons exposed to a positive person, they were advised to immediately quarantine.

The Minister, Permanent Secretary and Chief Medical Officer will continue to work remotely from their quarantine locations.

