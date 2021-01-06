Possible Isolated Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Likely

An influx of moisture will traverse Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during the next 72 hours resulting in generally cloudy skies and shower activity, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds are likely near showers.

A dry and stable atmosphere will allow for improvement around Friday afternoon, and some fair conditions are likely to be experienced then.

East northeasterly to easterly trades (ENE-E) 20km/h- 30km/h will move across the islands. A gradual increase of 30km/h-35km/h with higher gust near showers is likely from Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts over the next few days. Swells will be from the east northeast turning east on Friday.

In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

SVG MET OFFICE