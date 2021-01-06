New National Assembly Installed In Venezuela

On Tuesday, January 5th 2021, the new National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela was installed in the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, elected last December in accordance with the national constitution to legislate for the period 2021-2026.

The act is carried out in fulfillment of a constitutional mandate that the first regular annual session of the parliament “shall begin, without prior announcement, on the fifth of January of each year or on the most immediate day thereafter”.

It is the responsibility of the members that make up the National Assembly to assume the functions of the Legislative Power, which constitutionally include: legislating, exercising “control over the Government and the National Public Administration”, “organizing and promoting citizen participation”; with the obligation to always act “in the interests of the people”.

On this occasion, when the new Parliament was installed, Venezuela resumed the path of joint responsibility and cooperation of the Public Powers, in pursuit of the well-being of the population. “Each one of the branches of Public Power has its own functions, but the bodies that are responsible for its exercise will collaborate with each other in the realization of the purposes of the State,” the constitution requires.

The new National Assembly takes office after the five-year legal term of the parliament elected in 2015 for the period 2016-2021. This is due to the fact that all the Public Powers in Venezuela are elected according to the National Constitution and in no case do they have the power to self-extend their mandate once the established constitutional period has expired.

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, has been placed in command of the National Assembly and has asked for the resumption of his control functions.”A new year has come for the parliament to force the National Government to render accounts and to find solutions alongside the deputies”, said the president.

The Head of State has also called for Parliament to establish “an action dialogue, to find consensus, solutions and implement them immediately throughout the Republic” and to give priority to the economy. To fight against the blockade, bureaucratism and corruption to recover the country’s sources of income, as well as the resources and assets stolen or blocked abroad and that are the property of the Venezuelan people.

“There is a new political era, a new political cycle in the country and we are going to restore the rights of the people”, the President emphasized.