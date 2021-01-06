Jamaica: Mother, Daughter Charged With Murdering Relative

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The police have arrested and charged a mother and daughter with the murder of their son and brother in Oracabessa, St Mary on Christmas day.

Dead is 26-year-old Jerome Forrester, otherwise called ‘Mop Head’, of Tank Lane in the community.

Charged with Forrester’s death are 63-year-old Leverana Forrester, otherwise called ‘Jemage’; and 32-year-old Ann-Marie Forrester, otherwise called ‘Pinky’, both of the same community. They have also been charged with conspiracy to murder.

The police said on Monday, December 28 Jerome was reported missing by his sister and a search was launched. The next day, a partially decomposing, dismembered body was reportedly found in knitted bags behind the family’s yard.

Investigators believe that the mother and sister conspired and killed Forrester on Christmas day. Both women were arrested on December 29 and later charged following an interview.

They are to answer to their charges in court at a later date.